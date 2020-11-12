STAYC makes a grand entrance into the K-Pop scene amid much public interest

STAYC, the girl group produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, made their official debut in the K-pop scene amid much public interest.



STAYC held a showcase to commemorate the release of their debut single 'Star To A Young Culture' at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of November 12 KST. The showcase was also streamed live online.



On this day, STAYC members expressed their feelings as they announced their debut in the K-pop scene after a long preparation. Member Sumin stated, "I've been a trainee for about six years, and I still can't believe that I'm debuting. I will steadily take my first step with the members".



Sieun smiled and also stated, "It's still unbelievable that we debuted today since we were preparing for our debut for a long time. I want to tell my members that they worked so hard until now."





STAYC is the first six-member group to be showcased by High Up Entertainment, where Black Eyed Pilseung is the CEO. "Healthy" was the keywords in which the group was incubated so that the public can trust and love the group based on their "Healthy" and upright personality and mindset.



In particular, STAYC drew much attention even before their debut, given that the group included singer Park Nam Jung's daughter Sieun. Sieun said, "I was so grateful for your much love and attention. On the other hand, I felt burdened because I wanted to live up to that expectation."



She continued to say, "I worked hard as much as my fans and staff gave me their full support. I hope everyone can show us much love and support."





The title track "So Bad" is a song written and composed by Black Eyes Pilseun and Jeon Gun. It is a song about the beginning of a clumsy love affair from the perspective of a teenager who speaks out her mind openly without hiding any of her feelings.



When asked about their role model, the member of STYC cited Girls' Generation and said, "We want to be a team that sustains a close and harmonious relationship for a long time. Perfect performances are good, but we want to impress the public with the charm and individuality of each member of STAYC through our activities."

