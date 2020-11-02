Ahn Ji Young and DAY6's Wonpil hold hands in MV teaser for Bolbbalgan4's 'Drawing Cartoon'

Bolbbalgan4 is gearing up for a comeback!

On November 2 KST, the Shofar Music artist unveiled the music video teaser for her upcoming single "Drawing Cartoon," a track off of her new single album 'Filmlet.' In the clip, she is joined by DAY6's Wonpil in a colorful and dream-like setting, broken up with scenes of Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young attending a party, riding in a car driven by a giant white rabbit, and finding herself in a world that is not quite reality.

Meanwhile, 'Filmlet' is set for release on November 4.

Check out the music video teaser for "Drawing Cartoon" above!