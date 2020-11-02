SHINee's Key writes heartfelt message to late comedian and long-time SHINee fan Park Ji Sun

SHINee's Key has taken to social media to pay his respects to late comedian Park Ji Sun.



On November 2 KST, Key wrote on his personal Instagram, "Noona, thank you always. I'm sorry I couldn't express it with all my heart. I'll pray that you are resting peacefully now."



Accompanying the post are two photos from different times Key had spent with Park Ji Sun, including one with his groupmates and another on the set of the tvN variety program 'Amazing Saturday.' The comedian often opened up about both her and her mother's love for SHINee, and in the 'Amazing Saturday' group photo, Park Ji Sun can be seen proudly posing beside Key with her official light stick.



In response to the post, a number of Key's Instagram followers left comments in respect as well as reactions to her passing, including: "May she rest in peace," "I still can't believe it," and "I hope she is happier in a better place."





Key's Instagram post can be seen below.