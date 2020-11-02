26

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SHINee's Key writes heartfelt message to late comedian and long-time SHINee fan Park Ji Sun

SHINee's Key has taken to social media to pay his respects to late comedian Park Ji Sun.

On November 2 KST, Key wrote on his personal Instagram, "Noona, thank you always. I'm sorry I couldn't express it with all my heart. I'll pray that you are resting peacefully now."

Accompanying the post are two photos from different times Key had spent with Park Ji Sun, including one with his groupmates and another on the set of the tvN variety program 'Amazing Saturday.' The comedian often opened up about both her and her mother's love for SHINee, and in the 'Amazing Saturday' group photo, Park Ji Sun can be seen proudly posing beside Key with her official light stick.

In response to the post, a number of Key's Instagram followers left comments in respect as well as reactions to her passing, including: "May she rest in peace," "I still can't believe it," and "I hope she is happier in a better place."


Key's Instagram post can be seen below.

y00nmi88 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

I only got to see her on screen but I'm quite heartbroken by the news of her passing. I can't imagine how painful this must be for those who got to be around her including Key.

I sincerely hope she and her mother rest in peace. And may her loved ones, most especially her father, find strength during these difficult times.

lavluv194 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

These moments show you how human and humane idols are, no matter how glamorized their image may be

