Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former BESTie member Dahye continues countdown until 'Bad Blood' with 2nd MV teaser

Dahye (formerly BESTie) has dropped a second music video teaser for her upcoming single "Bad Blood"!

In the clip, which was released on November 2 KST, Dahye gives viewers a closer look at the music video's dance performance, which has her twirling in a long white gown. In the background, she sings the single's hook over an orchestra-sounding track, raising anticipation over what the final song sounds like.

Meanwhile, "Bad Blood" is set for release on November 5.

Check out the new MV teaser above!

