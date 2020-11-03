aespa's Winter shoots and slashes in intro video

aespa's Winter is featured in the upcoming SM Entertainment girl group's newest intro teaser.



In the video above, Winter shoots and slashes her way through comic books before her virtual version is born. aespa, a combination of 'æ' for 'avatar x experience' and the English word 'aspect,' are set to make their debut with "Black Mamba" on November 17 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on aespa!

