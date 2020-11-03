Girls' Generation's Taeyeon x Lee Seung Chul bop to 'My Love' in MV teaser

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Lee Seung Chul have dropped their music video teaser for "My Love".
In the MV teaser, the two talented singers give a preview of their upcoming collaboration "My Love", which is a remake of Lee Seung Chul's hit 2013 track. Taeyeon is collaborating with veteran singer Lee Seung Chul to kick off a series of releases for his 35th debut anniversary.
Watch Taeyeon and Lee Seung Chul's MV teaser above! "My Love" drops on November 5 KST.
