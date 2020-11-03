TREASURE drop 'MMM' dance performance teaser #3

TREASURE have dropped their third performance teaser for "MMM"!
The teaser video above features the members against a science-fiction backdrop as they give a preview of their "MMM" choreography. TREASURE's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three' is set to drop on November 6 KST.
Check out TREASURE's latest teaser above.
