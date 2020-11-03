21

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

TREASURE drop 'MMM' dance performance teaser #3

AKP STAFF

TREASURE have dropped their third performance teaser for "MMM"!

The teaser video above features the members against a science-fiction backdrop as they give a preview of their "MMM" choreography. TREASURE's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three' is set to drop on November 6 KST.

Check out TREASURE's latest teaser above. 

  1. TREASURE
  2. MMM
1 838 Share 88% Upvoted

2

kxk7,276 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago
Share
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
3 days ago   315   125,867

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND