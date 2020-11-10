BTS reveal track list for upcoming album 'BE'

BTS have revealed the track list for their upcoming album 'BE'.



The teaser images below reveal the tracks "Life Goes On", "How to Tour My Room", "Blue & Grey", "Skit", "Moment", "Sickness", "Stay", and "Dynamite" along with the lyrics, "Life goes on like an echo in the forest, like an arrow in the blue sky, on my pillow, on my table, life goes on like this again."



BTS' 'BE' drops on November 20 KST.

