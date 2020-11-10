19

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

BTS reveal track list for upcoming album 'BE'

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed the track list for their upcoming album 'BE'.

The teaser images below reveal the tracks "Life Goes On", "How to Tour My Room", "Blue & Grey", "Skit", "Moment", "Sickness", "Stay", and "Dynamite" along with the lyrics, "Life goes on like an echo in the forest, like an arrow in the blue sky, on my pillow, on my table, life goes on like this again."

BTS' 'BE' drops on November 20 KST. 

  1. BTS
  2. BE!
3 2,473 Share 83% Upvoted

3

taeswife06136,546 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I WASN'T READY FOR THIS ATTACK! F*CK MY ENGLISH ESSAY I'M HERE!


THE KOREAN TRACKS DIRECT TRANSLATION:
Way/Law to travel in my Room
(a) Moment
Disease/Illness

Share

1

quark1239513,498 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

I wasn't expecting to get a skit.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2NE1, Dara
Dara talks about her hope for a 2NE1 comeback
3 hours ago   16   7,119

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND