WINNER's Song Min Ho unveils abstract concept teaser for 2nd solo album 'Take'

WINNER's Song Min Ho has unveiled a concept teaser video.

As announced, the rapper from WINNER has revealed plans to come back with a 2nd solo studio album. Titled 'Take', the album signals a dark atmosphere, with smoky silhouettes and abstract designs. In this video, Song Min Ho is slightly visible beyond a row of dancers, and a symbolic wheel enters the frame. 

As it has been two years since his solo activities, fans are showing their excitement for a completely new side of Song Min Ho. Stay tuned until the drop of 'Take' on October 30 KST!

Omg I can’t wait for this!

