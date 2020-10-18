MAMAMOO bring back retro neon aesthetics for pre-release track 'Dingga' MV teaser

MAMAMOO has dropped the MV teaser for "Dingga".

For their 10th mini album 'Travel', the girl group will pre-release the track called "Dingga". In this MV teaser, the girls get hyped up in a small retro diner, dressed up in neon colors and glittery face masks! As seen in the previously released individual teasers, the concept is extremely colorful and fancy. Would you like to have an imaginary party with MAMAMOO?



The pre-release will drop on October 20 at 6 PM and the 10th mini album will be released on November 3 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned!