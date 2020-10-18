2

0

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

MAMAMOO bring back retro neon aesthetics for pre-release track 'Dingga' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO has dropped the MV teaser for "Dingga".

For their 10th mini album 'Travel', the girl group will pre-release the track called "Dingga". In this MV teaser, the girls get hyped up in a small retro diner, dressed up in neon colors and glittery face masks! As seen in the previously released individual teasers, the concept is extremely colorful and fancy. Would you like to have an imaginary party with MAMAMOO?

The pre-release will drop on October 20 at 6 PM and the 10th mini album will be released on November 3 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned!

  1. MAMAMOO
0 226 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions
20 hours ago   49   19,990

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND