TXT rocks out to retro-pop in the second MV teaser for upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT is ready to release their mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' as they unveil the second MV teaser.

On October 21 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled another music video teaser. The teaser video shows the members appear by an autumn tree then running in a fresh open field. The members rock out to the retro-pop tune to their new track as they dance in front of the merry-go-round.



TXT plans to release more teasers and will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!