TWICE's Jungyeon is ready for autumn in the concept teaser for 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE continues to unveil the concept teaser materials for each member as the girl group prepares for their comeback.

On October 21 at midnight KST, the girl group released the concept teaser material for member Jungyeon. The theme continues the same as the previous members as Jungyeon first poses in front of a wall of autumn flowers in warm orange lighting. Then, she poses in the chic vibe of the black and white film.



TWICE will be releasing their album on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned until the release of their album 'Eyes Wide Open'!