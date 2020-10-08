A Pink's Bomi in talks to join cast of new MBC drama 'Please Don't Date That Man'

A Pink's Bomi is in talks to return to acting through MBC every1's newest drama series, 'Please Don't Date That Man'!

Previously, Bomi greeted viewers as an actress in web dramas including 'Phantom The Secret Agent', 'Farming Academy', etc. Now, according to media outlet reports on October 9, Bomi will be joining the cast of MBC every1's 'Please Don't Hate Me', a romantic comedy centered around an AI inventor.

Actress Song Ha Yoon, U-KISS's Jun, and more have also been cast as leads of 'Please Don't Date That Man', expected to premiere some time very soon this October.

