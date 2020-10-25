18

Shotaro's individual fancam from NCT U's performance on 'M! Countdown' quickly amasses over 2 million views

AKP STAFF

NCT U's Shotaro is gaining views for his individual fancam on 'M2'.

As of October 26 KST, the new NCT member known for his top notch dancing skills has an individual fancam with over 2 million views on YouTube. The video is from NCT U's comeback performance on 'M! Countdown', released just over 2 weeks ago. As a new member, this performance was Shotaro's debut stage.

Netizens and new fans have been leaving comments such as "He was born to be a star", "Everyone, we know how he is cute and dances well but honestly his facial expressions and his gestures -- is he really a rookie? He looks like someone born to be an idol", "Something about NCT U's vibes has changed in a positive way since Shotaro's inclusion", "SM, if you're clever enough, make sure to include Shotaro in all your dance tracks in the future".

Several days ago, Shotaro had attracted netizens' attention on online communities for his performance skills as a center. With many eyes already on this new member, NCT U continues to promote actively with their song "Make A Wish". 

What do you think of Shotaro's fancam?



bxfangirl2221,767 pts


I'm so happy Shotaro was added to the group... He is such a cutie! Not to mention, their mv for "Make a Wish" has amassed a huge amount of views in less than a week, their best yet by far! I watched Shotaro's fancam, and I'm amazed. He doesn't seem like a rookie. It's like he's been doing this all his life! I can't wait to see more from him on future promotions and comebacks, and I wish him the best of luck! 😊







kxk6,815 pts


it’s what he deserves!





