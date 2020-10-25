5

STAYC reveals stunning debut concept photos for Isa and Sumin

STAYC has revealed individual concept photos for Isa and Sumin.

As High Up Entertainment's rookie girl group, STAYC has begun to release concept photos for their upcoming debut. Short for 'Star To A Young Culture', the girl group has been produced by the famous Black Eyed Pilseung. In these teaser images, both Isa and Sumin pose with a reflective object around them, looking sparkly and shinier than ever. 

Their debut single, titled 'Star To A Young Culture', will be released on November 12 at 6 PM PST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!


Isa

Sumin

 

