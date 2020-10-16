Netizens talk about the SM trainee who debuted in NCT just after 3 months of training

Two new members debuted with NCT on October 12th.





Shotaro, one of the new members, received much attention as soon as he was revealed as the newest member of NCT. He has been recognized for his dancing skills as many fans praised the idol member.

Recently, a netizen shared videos of Shotaro's dancing on an online community. The netizen revealed that Shotaro joined the boy group after just three months of being an SM trainee.

After many netizens saw the videos of Shotaro, they praised him for his dancing and stated he deserved to be part of the group even though he went through a very short training period.

However, some netizens thought his trainee period was too short and unfair to the other SM trainees who were training for many years.

Netizens' Commented:

"He's super good at dancing."

"At first, I wondered why they added him just because he's a good dancer since there are already good dancers in the NCT group. But then I saw his debut stage and understood why he was added. He's super good at dancing. I feel he'll be the main dancer soon."



"I thought his trainee days were too short. Only three months is very short. But then I saw him dance and changed my mind. lol."



"Wow, he dances so well. He catches your eyes."



"He does dance but having him only train three months might not be fair to the other trainees who trained for years and still didn't debut."



"He's specially made to dance. Super good and looks good when dances."

