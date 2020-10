Super Junior will be coming back!

It's been almost a year since their last comeback with 'TIMELESS', the repackage to their 9th album. They'll be releasing their 10th album in December - but before that, the group is releasing a pre-release song called "The Melody" on November 6th. The song and MV is to celebrate their 15th anniversary on November 7th, so it's a gift just for their fans.

Stay tuned for more on Super Junior's comeback.