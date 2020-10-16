Pentagon play a nonsensical game of 'Superlatives' with 'Seventeen' magazine

Pentagon, who most recently returned with the emotional title track "Daisy" from their 10th mini album 'WE:TH', partnered up with 'Seventeen' magazine to play 'Superlatives'!

While most other K-Pop idol groups who played this game with 'Seventeen' in the past considered many of the questions and answered them honestly, Pentagon put a bit of a nonsensical twist to their responses! First, to the question asking "Who is the most fit?", member Kino received the most votes. Kino couldn't help but chuckle, seeing that he had beaten out(?) fellow members like Hui and Hongseok.

To questions like "Who is the best at keeping secrets?", the members chose Wooseok and Shinwon. Wooseok was chosen because no one ever confides their secrets with him, and Shinwon was chosen because he has physically "thick" lips!

The members all put their scheming minds together and votes for Yuto as the best singer, Yeo One as the best rapper, and so much more. Watch the full game for yourself above!