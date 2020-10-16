tvN's 'New Journey To The West 8' apologizes for editing error on this week's broadcast

On October 16, the second episode of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8 caused significant confusion for viewers due to an editing error.

On this day, in the middle of episode 2, footage from episode 1 randomly began playing for approximately 2 minutes, cutting out content from episode 2. In response, the production staff of 'New Journey To The West' apologized viewers by stating, "We would like to sincerely apologize for causing viewers discomfort due to delays in editing. We apologize to all viewers of 'New Journey To The West' as well as to the cast members. We will do our best to prevent such errors from happening again."

In addition, tvN also confirmed to media outlets on October 17 that the episode will soon be edited accordingly, with the corrected footage airing during a re-run on October 17 at 11 AM KST. The edited episode can also be accessed through TVing.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8 stars Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O. The season airs every Friday nights at 9:10 PM KST.





