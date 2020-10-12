Pentagon expresses post-breakup regret in emotional comeback MV for 'Daisy'

Pentagon has officially made their comeback!

On October 12 KST, the Cube Entertainment boy group released their 10th mini album 'WE:TH,' featuring title track "Daisy."

"Daisy" has a strong alternative rock sound with impressive lyrics that delicately express the sentimental and sad feelings that everyone might have experienced after the breakup. The song was written by Pentagon members Hui and Wooseok in collaboration with composer NATHAN, who previously worked with such acts as WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) and The Boyz.



Meanwhile, 'WE:TH' is Pentagon's second comeback of the year, coming eight months after the release of the group's first full-length album 'Universe: The Black Hall.' The new mini album also signals the return of Yan An, who had been inactive since July 2019.

Check out the music video for "Daisy" above!