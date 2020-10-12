NCT wants your dreams to come true in dynamic MV for 'Make A Wish (Birthday Song)'

NCT 2020 has released the title track off of their new album!

On October 12 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled NCT's 2nd full-length album 'Resonance Pt. 1,' featuring the single "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)."

"Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" is a pop-dance song with an addictive whistling riff and a fun hip-hop beat and features members Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Lucas, Xiaojun, Jaemin, and Shotaro. The lyrics encourage the listener to make a wish and trust that they will able to someday make their dreams a reality.





An hour prior to the release of the album, the seven NCT members involved in the song commemorated its release with fans through a special VLIVE countdown broadcast. Earlier that day, it was also revealed that 'Resonance Pt. 1's presale orders reached over 1.12 million, making NCT a million album seller even before the album's release.



Check out the music video for "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" above!