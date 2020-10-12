2

NU'EST's Minhyun is ready to make hearts flutter worldwide as the male lead of new 'Playlist' web drama 'Live On'

JTBC x Playlist's collaboration web drama series 'Live On' has just dropped its first teaser, starring NU'EST's Minhyun and Jung Da Bin!

This series will mark Minhyun's official lead role debut in a drama series, as he returns to high school for a heart-fluttering, teen romance. 'Live On' tells the story of two high schoolers from completely different social circles - a popular girl named Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin) and a stern, perfectionist president of the broadcasting club, Go Eun Taek (Minhyun). In the first teaser for 'Live On' released above, NU'EST's Minhyun melts viewers with his romantic gaze and handsome visuals, exciting fans ahead of the web drama's full premiere. 

'Live On' will be available first via JTBC and Naver TV starting this November 17 at 9:30 PM KST. The series will also air via Playlist's YouTube channel starting on November 24 at 7 PM KST. 

Will you be watching?

