JYP Entertainment's new Korean & Chinese boy groups projected to debut next year + all JYPE artists planning comebacks in 4th quarter

On October 13, Hana Financial Investment Co., released a stock report of JYP Entertainment's projected sales, operating profits, and target stock prices for the company's 3rd and 4th quarters of 2020.

The investment company raised JYPE's target stock price from 45,000 KRW (~40 USD) to 48,000 KRW (~42 USD), and projected a total 3rd quarter sales of 32.8 billion KRW (~28.5 million USD), as well as a total operating profit of 8.3 billion KRW (~ 7.2 million USD). According to a representative of Hana Financial Investment Co., these figures represent "conservative calculations of NiziU's goods sales". The entertainment's new girl group is expected to significantly exceed expected calculations, as seen in the patterns of other JYPE artists like Stray Kids and ITZY, who both hit new record highs in their album sales this year.

All big three agencies are projected to see explosive sales in the 4th quarter, according to Hana Financial Investment Co, including JYP Entertainment. Furthermore, the investment company project JYPE's total album sales in 2021 to exceed 5 million, with NiziU gearing up for their debut in December, plus a new Chinese boy group and a new Korean boy group expected to debut within 2021. Another new Japanese boy group debut is in the works, but not projected immediately in 2021.

Finally, according to the Hana Financial rep, "All JYP Entertainment artists with the exception of Stray Kids plan on making comeback in the 4th quarter. Through these comeback, the agency will record approximately 2 million album sales."





Currently, TWICE are preparing for a comeback on October 26. Do you think this financial report means more JYPE artist comeback in store, such as ITZY, GOT7, and DAY6?