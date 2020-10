Crush has revealed the title of his newest EP, 'with HER'!

This will mark Crush's first comeback in approximately 3 months since the release of his single "Ohio" in the summer, as well as his first album release in approximately 10 months. In this new teaser image above, Crush illustrates an intriguing mood with a heavy shadow cat over his face, raising curiosity toward his new sound.

Crush's 'with HER' will be out this coming October 20 at 6 PM KST!