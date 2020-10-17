MONSTA X' Joohoney drops hectic 'Psyche' MV teaser

MONSTA X' Joohoney has dropped a hectic music video teaser for "Psyche".



In the MV teaser, Joohoney hits the rooftop and reveals some choreography for his upcoming track. After dropping "Smoky" from his mixtape 'Psyche', the MONSTA X member is ready to drop his titular track.



Check out the "Psyche" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

