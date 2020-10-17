Chinese customs reportedly block BTS merchandise due to alleged pro-Hong Kong message

Chinese customs have reportedly blocked BTS merchandise from entering the country due to an alleged pro-Hong Kong message.



According to Chinese netizens on Weibo, BTS' new luxury water brand 'be WATER' has an alleged connection to the movement of Hong Kong independence fighters. One Weibo user stated, "BTS used their new album 'BE' as a concept and released bottled water known as 'be WATER.' However, 'be water' is a slogan used by those who are fighting for Hong Kong's independence. It's difficult not to think this. The leader of the fight for Hong Kong's independence, Joshua Wong, also recently tweeted in support of BTS."



Other users also expressed their criticism of the apparent connection, and another user stated Chinese customs are no longer giving clearance to any BTS-related merchandise or products.



What are your thoughts on the controversy?



2. Nothing could be more ridiculous when the award is given to those promoting #US-#Korea relation, it's natural to only mention the two nations. In fact, the speech didn't even mention #China, nor anything against it, but nationalist trolls have already treated it as an insult. — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) October 12, 2020