Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Chinese customs reportedly block BTS merchandise due to alleged pro-Hong Kong message

Chinese customs have reportedly blocked BTS merchandise from entering the country due to an alleged pro-Hong Kong message.

According to Chinese netizens on Weibo, BTS' new luxury water brand 'be WATER' has an alleged connection to the movement of Hong Kong independence fighters. One Weibo user stated, "BTS used their new album 'BE' as a concept and released bottled water known as 'be WATER.' However, 'be water' is a slogan used by those who are fighting for Hong Kong's independence. It's difficult not to think this. The leader of the fight for Hong Kong's independence, Joshua Wong, also recently tweeted in support of BTS."

Other users also expressed their criticism of the apparent connection, and another user stated Chinese customs are no longer giving clearance to any BTS-related merchandise or products. 

What are your thoughts on the controversy?

bushra67814 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Hhh why does this seem funny? So now everything bts does has something to do with China? I bet bta are scoffing for their bulshits...bts doesn't have fans from China only they are worldwide so why would bts choose a title that has something to do with just one country..I hope these Chinese nitizens piss off !!

nini-8813 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

They shouldn't involve bts in their political fight this is ridiculous

