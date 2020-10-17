BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals which 'Knowing Brothers' castmate is her ideal type

BLACKPINK's Jennie has revealed which 'Knowing Brothers' castmate is her ideal type.



On the October 17th episode, BLACKPINK made their first appearance on the show in 3 years to promote their latest track "Lovesick Girls". Kang Ho Dong expressed, "During their last appearance, Jennie picked me as her style."



Jennie responded, "I said you're my style except your face at the time. My ideal type was Lee Soo Geun." Super Junior's Heechul added, "Are you saying you like his style excluding his face?"



She said honestly, "My ideal type is Kang Ho Dong's body, Lee Soo Geun's personality, and Gong Yoo's face."



What do you think about Jennie's ideal type?

