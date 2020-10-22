MAMAMOO drop 'Dingga' performance MV

MAMAMOO have dropped their performance music video for "Dingga".



In the performance MV, MAMAMOO take on the retro concept as they perform in a roller rink. "Dingga" is the pre-release track from the girl group's tenth mini album 'Travel', which is dropping on November 3 KST.



Watch MAMAMOO's "Dingga" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.