4

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

MAMAMOO drop 'Dingga' performance MV

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO have dropped their performance music video for "Dingga".

In the performance MV, MAMAMOO take on the retro concept as they perform in a roller rink. "Dingga" is the pre-release track from the girl group's tenth mini album 'Travel', which is dropping on November 3 KST.

Watch MAMAMOO's "Dingga" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. DINGGA
0 175 Share 100% Upvoted
BewhY
BewhY reportedly getting married!
8 hours ago   34   17,466
MAMAMOO
MAMAMOO drop 'Dingga' performance MV
12 minutes ago   0   175
MVP
MVP find their target in 'Every Day' MV
2 hours ago   0   348
BewhY
BewhY reportedly getting married!
8 hours ago   34   17,466
Yezi
Yezi gets catty in 'Mimew' MV
2 hours ago   0   548

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND