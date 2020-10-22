'Heart Signal 2' contestant Jung Jae Ho to make acting debut in web drama 'Home for Summer'

'Heart Signal 2' contestant Jung Jae Ho is making his acting debut in the upcoming web drama 'Home for Summer'.



According to his label ESteem Entertainment, Jung Jae Ho is starring as the role of Yoon Seul Ho, an energetic member of an independent film team who always gives sincere advice.



Jung Jae Ho is known for appearing in the reality series 'Heart Signal 2' as a contestant who tried to find love living in a house of peers. He's also recently participated in a track for the 'Love Naggers 3' OST.



'Home for Summer' is expected to premiere on YouTube in October until it airs on Channel A in November.