BLACKPINK have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at their album jacket shoot for 'The Album'.
In the making-of film, fans get a look at unseen footage and scenes of the 4 members on set. BLACKPINK talk about their first full album 'The Album' and title song "Lovesick Girls" and post for the camera.
Take a look at BLACKPINK's making-of clip above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.
BLACKPINK reveal behind-the-scenes look at 'The Album' jacket shoot
