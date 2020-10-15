3

6

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

BLACKPINK reveal behind-the-scenes look at 'The Album' jacket shoot

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at their album jacket shoot for 'The Album'.

In the making-of film, fans get a look at unseen footage and scenes of the 4 members on set. BLACKPINK talk about their first full album 'The Album' and title song "Lovesick Girls" and post for the camera.

Take a look at BLACKPINK's making-of clip above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. THE ALBUM
0 399 Share 33% Upvoted
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
4 days ago   144   43,399
Big Bang, T.O.P
Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post
18 hours ago   25   87,320

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND