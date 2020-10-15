Actor Ji Soo signs exclusive contract with KeyEast

Actor Ji Soo has officially signed an exclusive contract with KeyEast.



On October 15, KeyEast management head Lee Yeon Woo confirmed the news, stating, "Ji Soo has received a great deal of attention for both his looks, which blends strength and an innocent charm, and his ability to pull off a limitless and wide variety of characters." After debuting in the 2015 drama 'Angry Mom', Ji Soo starred in hit dramas like 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' and 'When I Was the Most Beautiful'.



KeyEast is home to Kim Dong Wook, Kim Ui Sung, Park Ha Sun, Son Hyun Joo, Joo Ji Hoon, Go Ah Sung, Kang Ha Na, and Bora.



In other news, Ji Soo is in talks to join the upcoming historical drama 'Moon River' alongside Kim So Hyun and Kang Ha Neul.