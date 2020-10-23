5

P1Harmony reveal highlight medley & track list for debut album 'Disharmony: Stand Out'

P1Harmony have revealed the highlight medley and track list for their debut album 'Disharmony: Stand Out'.

In the highlight medley video above, the P1Harmony members reveal choreography for each preview of the songs in their upcoming debut mini album. 'Disharmony: Stand Out' features the tracks "Intro; Breakthrough", title song "Siren", "Nemonade", "That's It", "Butterfly", and "Skit; Disharmony #1", and it drops on October 28 KST.

Are you excited for P1Harmony's official debut after their pre-debut movie 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World'?

