Watch TREASURE cover MOBB, WINNER, & more live on their first ever major radio broadcast appearance!

YG Entertainment's rookie boy group TREASURE recently made their major radio broadcast debut, on the September 23 broadcast KBS Cool FM 'Kang Han Na' Volume Up'!

For their special major radio show debut, the TREASURE members split up into three units and performed three live covers, to MOBB's "Hit Me", WINNER's "Really Really", and Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You"! For a loud and energetic hip-hop party, watch the rap line's "Hit Me" above; for a quirky and youthful version of "Really Really", watch the first video below, and for the main vocal line's romantic serenade, watch "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" with the last video below!

Meanwhile, fans can catch TREASURE appearing as guests on next week's broadcast of 'Weekly Idol'!