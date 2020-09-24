7

BLACKPINK's new song to be used as official OST for 'Battleground Mobile'

More specific details on BLACKPINK's collaboration with 'Battleground Mobile' (also 'PUBG Mobile') have been revealed!

On September 24, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" has already been incorporated into 'PUBG Mobile' as an official OST for the popular game. Then, starting on October 2, "How You Like That" will be changed out with a new song from BLACKPINK's upcoming 1st full album, serving as the official OST and the background theme of the 'PUBG Mobile' lobby. 

BLACKPINK will also be featured in a series of special in-game events starting today, incorporating elements from BLACKPINK's 'The Album'. 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's full comeback with 'The Album' is coming next week on October 2 at 6 PM KST!

