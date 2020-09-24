SHINee's Key will be officially discharged from mandatory military service in 2 weeks

SHINee's Key will be discharged from his mandatory military service duties per COVID19 protocol in just 2 weeks!

The idol has already returned home for his final vacation from his mandatory service period, but will remain in the status of active duty until his official discharge date on October 7.

Per COVID19 protocol which up until recently required the minimization of all entries, departures, and visits to and from military bases, soldiers such as Key who were not able to take outside vacation leaves during his service have been granted extended vacations to be used at the end of their mandatory service terms. These soldiers do not have to return to their military bases to officialize their return to citizenship statuses.

The ROK army has recently opened up military bases for allowance of outside vacations, as COVID19 cases have become concentrated in specific areas and less widespread.

Meanwhile, Key is expected to promote actively soon after his official return.