SuperM members can't stand watching their own romantic acting in new 'SuperM's As We Wish' teaser

It looks like the SuperM members just can't sit still while watching one another attempting romantic acting in their upcoming new solo variety series, 'SuperM's As We Wish'!

Premiering next week on September 25 at 11:10 PM KST, 'SuperM's As We Wish' follows the SuperM members as they try out all kinds of new missions and challenges, all ideas thought out by the members themselves. The first episode will feature all 7 SuperM members starring in their very own romantic mini dramas!

Watch above to see which members are confident about their acting skills and which members reacted strongly after watching Taemin's cringy love confession, in the show's latest teaser above!