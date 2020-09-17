Park Ji Hoon brings out his undeniably lovable charms for the cover of '@star1'

Idol/actor Park Ji Hoon has landed on the cover of '@star1' magazine's latest issue!

For this lovable, charming pictorial, Park Ji Hoon posed with a teddy bear bottle perfume brand, bringing out his cute and boyish appeal to the max. During his interview, Park Ji Hoon talked about his ongoing KakaoTV web drama series, 'Love Revolution'!

First, he started with, "I've been craving a role in a modern drama. I think I can film ['Love Revolution'] comfortably since it wasn't that long ago that I was a high schooler myself." He then added on, "I was a little worried after I was cast in the drama, because I had to get a 'bowl-haircut'."

Next, Park Ji Hoon revealed that his 'Love Revolution' character Gong Joo Young, the incredibly cute and charming aegyo-master of his school, is completely different from him in real life! The idol stressed, "I'm not really a talkative person, so Joo Young and I are complete opposites." The star wrapped up by conveying his hope of carrying on a strong career both as a musician and an actor, for a long time.

