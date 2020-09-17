7

Kyuhyun to work with good friend Yoo Yun Suk for his new 'Project: 季 (season)' fall single release

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is returning with part 2 of his ongoing 'Project: 季(season)' series, this time inspired by the season of fall!

Kyuhyun first began the music project this past summer with the release of "Dreaming" in July. The idol hinted that he would be releasing a new song each season as gifts for his fans, and his next fall single will be out on October 8 at 6 PM KST. Furthermore, Kyuhyun's good friend and acquaintance Yoo Yun Suk will be starring as the male lead of the upcoming single MV, captivating viewers with his splendid acting performance. 

Did you like Kyuhyun's summer-inspired single "Dreaming"?

Dreaming was so damn good. Kyuhyun is well suited to a rock ballad. I feel like this one will be a more traditional ballad though.

