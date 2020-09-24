SuperM drop intense MV teaser for 'One (Monster & Infinity)'

SuperM's long-awaited release of their 1st full album 'Super One' and their comeback title track "One (Monster & Infinity)" is less than one day away!

To raise anticipation for the big D-Day tomorrow, SuperM have dropped an intense MV teaser for "One (Monster & Infinity)", catching viewers' attention with the video's dynamic graphics effects. The SuperM members also preview glimpses of their fierce choreography.

The full MV for SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)" premieres tomorrow, September 25 at 12 AM EST! The boys will be greeting fans with a YouTube Live party just before the MV and album release on September 24 at 11:10 PM KST. Who's excited?