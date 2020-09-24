SF9's Hwiyoung & (G)I-DLE's Miyeon cast in new web drama 'Replay'

According to media outlet reports on September 24, SF9's Hwiyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon have been cast in an upcoming new web drama, 'Replay'!

The upcoming series will be produced by web content company Heart People. It's currently unclear what roles the two idols stars will play in their new series.

Meanwhile, this will mark Miyeon's first ever acting role since her debut. SF9's Hwiyoung most recently appeared in web drama 'Dokgo Bin Is Updating', garnering attention for his visuals.