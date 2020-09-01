Go Ara, Lee Jae Wook, & cast of KBS2's 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' to resume filming after 14-days of COVID19 quarantine

On September 1, KBS2 confirmed with various media outlets that the cast and crew of drama 'DoDolSolSolLaLaSol' have resumed filming schedules as of this day.

Back on August 19, actor Heo Dong Won of 'DoDolSolSolLaLaSol' tested positive for COVID19. As a result, KBS2 halted all filming for the series, and all cast and crew members who had potential contact with Heo Dong Won underwent voluntary COVID19 testing. Fortunately, no other cast or crew member tested positive for the virus. Most of the drama's cast and crew members then began a self-quarantine period of 14-days, while monitoring for potential COVID19 symptoms.

As of September 1, all cast and crew members of 'DoDolSolSolLaLaSol' including lead actress Go Ara, lead actor Lee Jae Wook, and more have returned to the filming set. KBS2 assured media outlets that they are taking all precautionary measures possible to prevent further spread of COVID19.

Originally, KBS2's 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' was scheduled to premiere this past August 28. However, the drama's premiere was delayed due to the COVID19 incident, and the broadcasting station has yet to announce its new airing date.

Meanwhile, other JTBC and tvN drama series which halted filming for approximately 2 weeks as a result of potential contact with COVID19-positive cases including 'Probability', 'Private Life', 'Start Up', and more will also resume schedules soon.

