Krystal dons on the uniform of an imposing elite military lieutenant in first still cuts for her action/thriller OCN drama 'Search'

OCN's anticipated new action/thriller drama 'Search' has unveiled first still cuts of the story's stunning female lead Krystal, taking on the role of an elite army lieutenant named Son Ye Rim!

Premiering this fall in October, OCN's 'Search' is a blockbuster mystery set inside a secretive demilitarized zone. A series of strange missing persons cases, and eventually murder cases, leads to the formation of a co-op search party. The search party then sets out to uncover a dark new threat hidden in the shadows.

Krystal's character Son Ye Rim is described as the most prestigious, elite soldier, boasting top marks during her military academy days both in academics and in physical training. Ye Rim is expected to play a key role as the intelligence member of the covert search party.

Also starring Jang Dong Yoon, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, etc, OCN's 'Search' will premiere after currently airing series 'Missing: The Other Side'! While you wait, you can also find first filming still cuts of male lead Jang Dong Yoon, below.

