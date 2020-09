EVERGLOW is ready for their comeback with their mini-album '-77.82X-78.29'.

On September 18 at midnight KST, the girl group released a track medley for their second mini-album. The mini-album contains four songs with the title track of "LA DI DA". EVERGLOW will be making their comeback as they release '-77.82X-78.29' on September 21.

Check out the track medley above and stay tuned for more teasers and concept photos to come before the group releases their album!