TREASURE is ready for their comeback as they release the 'D-DAY' teaser poster for their first comeback with 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

TREASURE is making their comeback in just a few short hours!

On September 18 at midnight KST, the boy group released a 'D-Day' teaser poster for their new single. The boys in the poster are showing a different vibe than the previous teasers they released - They show off a chic, masculine charm rather than the schoolboyish, cute charms.

TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total - it includes their title song "I Love You" and a B-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)".

The album drops in just a few hours on September 18 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned for the release!