TREASURE gear up for their dazzling debut in 'Boy' MV teaser

D-1 before YG Entertainment's first new boy group in 5 years, TREASURE, makes their official debut!

The TREASURE boys will be kicking off their anticipated debut promotions with the release of their 1st single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' on August 7 at 6 PM KST. The single album contains the group's title track "Boy" as well as a summery b-side track, "Come To Me". 

Watch above to witness the TREASURE members gearing up for their dazzling entry into the K-Pop scene, in their "Boy" MV teaser!

Woah..looks expensive and futuristic. I like it.

3

their sets look so cool! *squealing loudly*

