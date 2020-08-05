B.O.Y hint at Kim Kook Heon's new solo single release

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon will be releasing his solo single project track on August 9 at 6 PM KST!

Previously, the vocal duo hinted at a series of music release projects indicated by 3 tarot cards, lined up and faced down. The first card was then flipped over to reveal member Song Yoo Bin's solo single "Through Love", released back on July 19.

Now, B.O.Y have flipped over the third card of their tarot card series, indicating Kim Kook Heon's solo single release very soon.

What do you think the middle tarot card is?