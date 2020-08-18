TOMORROW x TOGETHER tell a story of friendship and loneliness in 'Drama' Japanese MV

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have revealed a heartbreaking story of friendship and loneliness in the full MV for their 2nd Japanese single title track, "Drama".

Also released physical on August 18, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 2nd Japanese single album 'Drama' contains a total of 3 tracks, including "Drama", "Everlasting Shine", and the Japanese version of "Can't You See Me". In their full "Drama" MV, the TOMORROW x TOGETHER boys depict a tragic story centered around five friends.

What do you think the story in this MV means?