OnlyOneOf drop dramatic MV teaser for 'a sOng Of ice & fire' prod. by GroovyRoom

Rookie boy group OnlyOneOf will be returning with a dramatic title track, "a sOng Of ice & fire" this August 27 at 6 PM KST.

For this comeback title track, the OnlyOneOf members partnered up with hit hip-hop producer duo GroovyRoom. The comeback will mark Part 2 of OnlyOneOf's 'Produced by [ ]' album series, which began with "Angel" prod. GRAY earlier this year.

Watch above as OnlyOneOf experiment with themes of ice and fire in their latest MV teaser above, and stay tuned for the group's full comeback with 'Produced by [ ] Part 2'.