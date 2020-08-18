Renowned producer duo GroovyRoom to appear as producers on the new season of 'Show Me the Money'

The producing duo GroovyRoom will join the upcoming ninth season of 'Show Me the Money'.



GroovyRoom's label, H1GHR MUSIC stated, "GroovyRoom will take part in the Mnet Hip-hop survival show 'Show Me the Money 9' that will air by the end of this year."

Gyujung and Hwimin, the two producers of GroovyRoom both posted the recruitment videos to the show on their social media accounts. 'Show Me the Money 9' also posted the news of the duo joining the show on their Instagram accounts.

This news has been officially confirmed by both parties solidifying the appearance of GroovyRoom.

GroovyRoom appeared as mentors on 'High School Rapper 2 and 3' and also appeared on 'Show Me the Money 8' as special judges. They have been constantly been asked to appear as official judges to the show and finally, they will become the producers in the ninth season.



'Show Me the Money9' shows off solid producer line as GroovyRoom joins top hip-hop artist Dynamic Duo, Zion. T, and Giriboy are confirmed to be producers of the show.