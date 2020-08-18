5

Super Junior's Kyuhyun teases 'The Moment My Heart Jumped' for 'She is My Type' webtoon OST

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has revealed a teaser video for "The Moment My Heart Jumped"!

Kyuhyun is the next artist to feature in a OST for the popular webtoon series 'She is My Type', and he's singing a beautiful, romantic ballad about loving someone for a long time. "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above features a heartfelt moment between the two lead characters.

Kyuhyun's "The Moment My Heart Jumped" drops on August 23 KST. What do you think of the teaser?

Sounds like Cho Balladeer has done it again.

