Super Junior's Kyuhyun teases 'The Moment My Heart Jumped' for 'She is My Type' webtoon OST

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has revealed a teaser video for "The Moment My Heart Jumped"!



Kyuhyun is the next artist to feature in a OST for the popular webtoon series 'She is My Type', and he's singing a beautiful, romantic ballad about loving someone for a long time. "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above features a heartfelt moment between the two lead characters.



Kyuhyun's "The Moment My Heart Jumped" drops on August 23 KST. What do you think of the teaser?